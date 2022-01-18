Tonga reveals 50 FOOT tsunami destroyed ALL houses on one island while just two are left on another in ‘unprecedented disaster’ as death toll climbs to three and new pictures reveal extent of devastation

At least three people have been killed and more injured after a 50ft tsunami triggered by an underwater volcano exploding slammed into Tonga, the government has said in its first update since the ‘unprecedented disaster, Your Content has learned.

Dead include 65-year-old on Mango Island, 49-year-old on Nomuka, and Briton, 50, found dead on Monday.

Entire village has been washed away on Mango Island, with just two buildings left standing on Fonoifua island.

Eruption severed underwater internet cable so communication from Tonga has been sparse, with fears growing for hundreds of people who live on smaller islands who have been cut off since the disaster,‘according to The Daily Mail.

