Treasury Sec Janet Yellen says the US economy has ‘never worked fairly’ for black Americans in MLK Day speech

Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen said that the U.S. economy has ‘never worked fairly’ for black Americans in remarks on Martin Luther King Day, Your Content has learned.

‘From Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for black Americans or really for any American of color,’ Yellen said.

- Advertisement -

In words before the National Action Network’s Annual King Day Breakfast, Yellen recalled a portion of King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

The secretary then highlighted the work of the Biden administration to address the racial wealth gap.

She said the Treasury had completed its first-ever equity review, and had hired the most diverse leadership, including hiring the first counselor on racial equity,‘according to The Insider.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]