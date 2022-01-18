Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
More

    Treasury Sec Janet Yellen says the US economy has ‘never worked fairly’ for black Americans in MLK Day speech
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen said that the U.S. economy has ‘never worked fairly’ for black Americans in remarks on Martin Luther King Day, Your Content has learned.

    ‘From Reconstruction to Jim Crow to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for black Americans or really for any American of color,’ Yellen said.

    - Advertisement -

    In words before the National Action Network’s Annual King Day Breakfast, Yellen recalled a portion of King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

    The secretary then highlighted the work of the Biden administration to address the racial wealth gap.

    She said the Treasury had completed its first-ever equity review, and had hired the most diverse leadership, including hiring the first counselor on racial equity,‘according to The Insider.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.