Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    Unvaccinated COVID patient, 55, whose wife sued Minnesota hospital to stop them turning off his ventilator is flown to Texas after she won order to continue his care
    An unvaccinated 55 year-old who is being kept alive by a ventilator after catching COVID has been moved from Minnesota to Texas after his wife won a restraining order against a hospital’s decision to disconnect him from life support, Your Content has learned.

    An unvaccinated COVID patient who was being kept alive by a ventilator has been moved from a Minnesota hospital to a Texas facility to keep him alive.

    A judge issued a restraining order stopping Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids from turning off 55-year-old Scott Quiner’s machine.

    An Anoka County judge granted a petition from Quiner’s wife, Anne, that prevented Mercy from disconnecting the ventilator.

    He was flown to an unnamed facility in Texas over the weekend.

    Allina Health, which operates Mercy, issued a statement saying it is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that will meet their needs,‘according to Yahoo News.

