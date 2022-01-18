Tuesday, January 18, 2022
    'We have a lot of criminals on the streets that shouldn't be out' Father of murdered UCLA student, 24, blames LA's woke politicians and prosecutors after she was randomly stabbed to death by homeless man in furniture store
    By Your Content Staff
    The devastated father of a UCLA grad student who was stabbed to death in broad daylight last week while working in a luxury LA furniture store is slamming politicians for ignoring the recent spike in violent crime, Your Content has learned.

    Brianna Kupfer, 24, a UCLA grad student was working alone in the luxury furniture store, Croft House, in L.A.

    Her devastated father slammed politicians, saying that they ‘somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of society’

    A man believed to be homeless entered the store around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday and stabbed the design student to death before making his escape through the back door.

    She was discovered 20 minutes later by another customer.

    The murder comes amid a huge crime surge in LA, with District Attorney George Gascon under fire for failing to crack down on the violence.

    Homicides in Los Angeles rose 52 percent last year from 2019, and shooting incidents were up 59 percent, LAPD data shows,‘according to The Daily Mail.

