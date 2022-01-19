Biden administration appears in court to defend their use of a Trump-era policy that has led to more than a million migrants being expelled at the US-Mexico border during the pandemic

Biden administration lawyers appeared in court on Wednesday to defend their use of a Trump-era immigration restriction that has led to more than a million migrants being expelled at the US-Mexico border, Your Content has learned.

Biden administration lawyers defended using a Trump-era immigration crackdown during hearing at a Washington, DC, appeals court on Wednesday.

They said the use of Title 42 was a public health measure to stem COVID-19.

Critics argue that migrants are deprived their right to claim asylum.

And they say it has caused thousands of cases of kidnappings, sexual assault and other forms of violence among families sent back,‘according to CNN.

