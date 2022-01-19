Biden names big Democratic donor Jane Hartley to serve as ambassador to UK after others turned down the State Department’s most glamorous posting

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he was nominating prominent Democratic fundraiser Jane Hartley to serve as ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, a plum overseas posting that comes with the 35 bedroom Winfield House set in 12 acres in the middle of London, Your Content has learned.

She must be confirmed by the Senate.

UK gig is State Department’s most glamorous overseas posting.

Hartley previously served as ambassador to France.

Biden struggled to fill UK ambassador job with at least two turning him down,‘according to The Daily Mail.

