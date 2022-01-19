Biden’s failing report card: 37% of Americans give President’s performance during his first year in office an F grade and 52% say he’s a weak leader

If failing grades are a sign of ill-preparedness, President Joe Biden needs to hit the books as a devastating new poll showed more than a third of American voters grade his first year at the White House with an ‘F, Your Content has learned.

Slightly more people give Biden a failing grade than they did for Trump after his own first year in the White House.

More than 50% of people don’t believe Biden is a good communicator or in good health, and a majority don’t think he keeps his promises.

Biden’s first year in office has been marked by multiple foreign and domestic policy crises from an increasingly aggressive Russia to soaring inflation.

He’ll have to contend with some of those issues at his Wednesday afternoon press conference today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

A hypothetical match-up between Democrats and Republicans in Congress shows GOP candidates with a one-point edge,‘according to CNBC News.

