Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Billionaire Airbnb CEO Brian Cheksy says he will work remotely moving from city to city every two weeks staying in different rentals
    The billionaire founder and CEO of Airbnb has announced from now on he will be working remotely from a number of different rentals – as he hops from city to city, Your Content has learned.

    Brian Chesky announced he plans to work remotely and move from city to city.

    Billionaire co-founder and CEO of Airbnb took to Twitter to announce his plan.

    He said that working from home has offered millions the chance to live anywhere,‘according to Forbes.

