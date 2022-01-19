Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Britney Spears accuses dad Jamie of wasting her cash spending more than $30million to keep the conservatorship going, paying himself $6million and even selling her Louisiana home to himself, according to court papers
    Britney Spears has formally accused her father Jamie of splashing millions of her hard earned dollars while in his role as her conservator, Your Content has learned.

    Britney has claimed that her father paid close to $6m from her estate to a security firm which allegedly obtained private phone records of Britney’s mother.

    Court filings allege that Jamie spent $1.5m of Britney’s money on maintaining a house in Louisiana that belonged to her, before he sold it to himself.

    Britney’s lawyers filed the claims of financial misconduct after Jamie petitioned for his daughter to cover the costs of extensive legal fees he racked up last year,‘according to The Daily Advent.

