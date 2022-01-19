Browns defensive tackle Malik Brown, 25, is released on $27,000 bail after being arrested for naked attack on Florida cop near child preschool while out on probation for DUI

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell was released on bail Tuesday night after being arrested for public exposure and beating a police deputy in Florida, Your Content has learned.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and exposing his sex organs in public.

Police were responding to a report that a naked man was walking near a preschool in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday.

Video from the arrest shows the naked 6-foot-6, 295-pound McDowell surrounded by officers and carried away in a stretcher while smiling.

An officer reported being punched and left with possible permanent injuries.

The NFL player appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday who upheld the charges.

McDowell’s attorney claims someone may have drugged his client.

In 2017, he was arrested for DUI and disorderly conduct and in 2019, he had a drunken brawl with Michigan police and later received a two-game suspension.

McDowell pled guilty to assault, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated for the 2019 incident; He reportedly is still on probation.

He was a highly-touted second-round pick in 2017, but after signing a four-year, $6.95 million contract with Seattle, McDowell got into an ATV accident in 2017,‘according to The Daily Advent.

