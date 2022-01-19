Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Ex-boyfriend, 17, is arrested for shooting Texas 15-year-old TWENTY TWO times in the back while she walked her dog after she confronted him about his infidelity
    An ex-boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder in the killing of a 15-year-old girl who was shot 22 times as she walked her dog near her home in southwest Houston last week, police said Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Frank Deleon Jr. of Houston, 17, was arrested on Monday for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 15-year-old Diamond Alvarez.

    Police said Alvarez went to confront Deleon on January 11 after she learned he had been dating another girl while the two were in a relationship.

    Alvarez was shot 22 times in the back, according to the Houston Police Department, and was found by her family in a field near their home.

    ‘They were off and on,’ her mother Anna Machado said of their relationship, which lasted less than a year. ‘She was always crying over him’

    Prosecutors said Deleon was ‘attempting to pack his bags to flee’ when he was arrested on Monday when they advocated for $250,000 bail.

    ‘He doesn´t even deserve a high bond. He executed my daughter,’ Machado said,‘according to NBC2.

