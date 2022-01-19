Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Family of dead Connecticut woman, 23, sue police for mishandling investigation into her ‘older and white’ Bumble date who claimed she died in bed following night of drinking
    By Your Content Staff
    A heartbroken family is suing a Connecticut police department for allegedly mishandling the investigation into how their 23 year old daughter wound up dead after a night of drinking with an ‘older white man’ she met on a dating site, Your Content has learned.

    The family of Lauren Smith Fields, 23, is demanding justice after they claim Bridgeport police mishandled the investigation into her death.

    Smith-Fields was found dead in her apartment on December 12 after a night of drinking by Matthew LaFountain, a man she met on Bumble.

    More than a month later ‘her cause of death is pending further studies’

    Her family claims police did not pursue LaFountain as a suspect, failed to collect what they believe to be essential evidence from the scene and told the family to stop calling about the case.

    The family has since hired an attorney and plans to serve notice of an intention to sue the City of Bridgeport.

    They are also seeking an independent investigation into her death,‘according to Miami Herald.

