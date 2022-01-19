Federal government will allow TEENAGERS to drive big rigs from state-to-state in apprenticeship test program in an effort to ease supply chain backlog

The federal government will let teens drive transports throughout the nation in a move it hopes will alleviate the supply chain crisis but the initiative is being panned by critics who fear it could lead to disaster, Your Content has learned.

A new apprenticeship program will allow 18- to 20-year-old drivers to travel beyond their home states to deliver customer goods.

- Advertisement -

The initiative deviates from existing law, which requires truckers crossing state lines to be at least 21 years old.

Right now, the industry is facing an exodus of 600,000 retiring truckers by 2028, and thousands of new hires are needed to offset attrition.

A safety advocate worries the new initiative could lead to catastrophic crashes, citing statistics that indicate younger drivers are more accident prone.

But the American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, supports the measure as a way to help with a shortage of drivers,‘according to The California News Times.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]