Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Ghislaine Maxwell is due to formally request a retrial TODAY over concerns a juror failed to disclose he had been sexually abused as a child during pre-trial screening
    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are expected today to formally request that the British socialite’s sex abuse conviction be overturned, due to a juror’s possible failure to disclose that he was sexually abused as a child before the trial, Your Content has learned.

    Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on December 29 on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes.

    She was convicted of recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

    But her lawyers said there were ‘incontrovertible grounds’ for a new trial after juror Scotty David said he described being abuse as a child during deliberations.

    David was asked if he had revealed his own experience of sexual abuse on the juror questionnaire.

    He said: ‘No they don’t ask your sexual abuse history. They didn’t ask it in the questionnaire’ but question 48 of the document does ask if you are a victim.

    In another interview David said that he, ‘flew through’ the juror questionnaire.

    An expert has since said David’s interviews were ‘an absolute disaster’ and there is a very real possibility that Maxwell’s conviction could be tossed,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

