Grammy Awards pushed back to April 3 and moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to COVID-19 spread

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, Your Content has learned.

The show will now be on April 3 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The January 31 show was postponed weeks ago due to surging COVID-19 cases.

Details about the MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala will be announced later.

The show was also postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19.

Jazz pianist Jon Batiste leads this year with 11 nominations,‘according to ABC25.

