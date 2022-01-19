Grammy Awards pushed back to April 3 and moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas due to COVID-19 spread

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the Grammy Awards have been rescheduled for April 3 in Las Vegas, Your Content has learned.
The Recording Academy announced the Grammys were rescheduled on Tuesday.
The show will now be on April 3 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
The January 31 show was postponed weeks ago due to surging COVID-19 cases.
Details about the MusiCares’ Person of the Year gala will be announced later.
The show was also postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Jazz pianist Jon Batiste leads this year with 11 nominations,‘according to ABC25.
