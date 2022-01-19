Horror as two 17-year-old girls and a boy, 15, are found dead at rural Texas house after ‘double murder-suicide’: Police describe ‘signs of trauma’ at scene

The bodies of three teenagers were discovered at a rural Texas house in what police have described as a possible ‘double murder-suicide, Your Content has learned.

The bodies of three teens were discovered in a house in Harris County, Texas

- Advertisement -

A family member discovered the three bodies at the property yesterday

Police said they have recovered a firearm that appears to have been involved

The victims are believed to be two teenage girls, both aged 17, and a boy, 15,‘according to The Daily Mail.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]