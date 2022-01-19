Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Indonesian student becomes rich overnight after selling a thousand SELFIES as NFTs for $1MILLION
    By Your Content Staff
    An Indonesian student has become an overnight millionaire after selling thousands of selfies as NFTs for more than $1million, Your Content has learned.

    Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, 22, has made $1million selling selfies as NFTs online.

    He has been taking photos of himself in the same pose for the last five years now.

    After learning about NFTs he put them up for sale in December with the price soaring recently,‘according to The Daily Mail.

