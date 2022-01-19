Is there anything he WON’T do for money Now David Beckham designs £580-a-night hotel suites for the Chinese after facing backlash for his £150m deal with Qatar and pocketing cash to help Xi Jinping win the World Cup

David Beckham is now raking in cash by choosing furniture, linens and art for suites in a £580-per-night hotel in China’s Las Vegas after another big money deal in his friend President Xi’s Communist state, Your Content has learned.

Footballer has created 14 suites in Macau that are invitation-only, boasting monogrammed Beckham linens.

A suite at The Londoner in Macao can typically cost between £575 (HK$6098) and £599.13 (HK$6348).

Mr Beckham, 46, worth an estimated £380million, has been working in China for approaching a decade.

He met President Xi in 2012 in LA and in 2013 became China’s international football ambassador.

Star has also promoted Adidas, Jaguar and other big brands in Beijing, raking in millions of dollars of cash.

Chinese fans nicknamed him ‘Xiao Bei’, which translates as ‘Little Becks’, and he has also spoken Mandarin,‘according to The Daily Mail.

