‘It’s like God has visited us’: Villagers worship a cow born with a THIRD EYE on its forehead because they believe it is the incarnation of Hindu God Shiva

A calf born on a farm in India has started attracting visitors who believe it to be the incarnation of a Hindu god thanks to its third eye and an extra pair of nostrils, Your Content has learned.

A baby cow has been born in India with three eyes and two sets of nostrils.

- Advertisement -

Some locals are claiming the animal is an incarnation of the Hindu god Shiva.

People have made special trips to the farm to see the animal and leave it gifts.

It’s believed the extra facial features have been caused by a hormonal disorder,‘according to MIRROR.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]