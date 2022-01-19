Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
More

    ‘It’s like God has visited us’: Villagers worship a cow born with a THIRD EYE on its forehead because they believe it is the incarnation of Hindu God Shiva
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A calf born on a farm in India has started attracting visitors who believe it to be the incarnation of a Hindu god thanks to its third eye and an extra pair of nostrils, Your Content has learned.

    A baby cow has been born in India with three eyes and two sets of nostrils.

    - Advertisement -

    Some locals are claiming the animal is an incarnation of the Hindu god Shiva.

    People have made special trips to the farm to see the animal and leave it gifts.

    It’s believed the extra facial features have been caused by a hormonal disorder,‘according to MIRROR.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.