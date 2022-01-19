Ivanka’s deal of the century: Trump Organization valued NYC apartment at $25million despite giving President’s daughter an option to buy it for just $8million, NY AG Letitia James claims in tax fraud case against the family

A court document filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James says Ivanka Trump was given the option to buy a luxury NYC apartment from the Trump Organization for a third of the value listed on company financial statements, Your Content has learned.

Ivanka had an option to buy the Park Avenue apartment in New York at the much lower price than its valuation.

AG Letitia James argues the president’s daughter should be compelled to testify.

Brother Eric Trump invoked Fifth Amendment 500 TIMES over 6 hours of testimony.

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, on Tuesday evening announced that she was seeking a court order to force the Trumps to testify.

James has, since March 2019, been investigating the Trump Organization for tax fraud and financial irregularities an investigation Trump calls a witch hunt.

James said on Tuesday that her team had made significant progress, and needed to talk to the former president, Don Jr and Ivanka – having already spoken to Eric.

‘We have uncovered significant evidence’ that the firm ‘used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits’

She gave a detailed account of their findings so far, stating that Trump claimed his Manhattan penthouse was 30,000 sq ft when it was only 11,000.

He claimed his Westchester property was worth $291 million, yet a valuer in 2016 said it was only worth $56 million.

Trump is also accused of inflating the financial records of his golf clubs, such as claiming that members were paying $150,000,‘according to The Daily Mail.

