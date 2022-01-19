Jaguars’ Lerentee McCray is arrested in Florida after ‘high speed chase with cops where he drove up to 100mph in a 50mph zone and flipped officers off when they tried to pull him over’

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray made an obscene hand gesture at a police officer, fled a would-be traffic stop and then reached speeds of 100 mph as he crossed three lanes of traffic during an ensuing chase, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

McCray, 31, was arrested Sunday, booked in the Lake County Jail and charged with fleeing law enforcement, according to records.

The charge is a second-degree felony. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

McCray was initially clocked doing 88 mph in a 50-mph zone by Florida police.

An officer attempted to pull him over, but McCray flashed him his middle finger, honked his horn and took off. McCray was later pulled over in another precinct.

Tavares Police Department officers said McCray ‘appeared to have an altered mental state.’ He was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The Fruitland Park police officer who initially tried to pull McRay over advised him of the charges and said he replied: ‘Oh, that was you? My bad’

McCray, who played collegiately at Florida, is an eight-year NFL veteran and has been mostly a special teams regular for the Jaguars over the last five seasons.

McCray is due back in court for a hearing in February. He was previously cited in 2015 for failing to obey a traffic control device in Florida, according to records,‘according to The New York Post.

