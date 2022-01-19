LAPD identifies Brianna Kupfer’s ‘killer’ as a career criminal with dozens of arrests who was out on $1K bail as they tell public not to approach ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

Los Angeles police have identified the suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer, who was brutally slain at her job in a luxury furniture store, Your Content has learned.

LAPD has identified Shawn Laval Smith, 31, as the man wanted in murder of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer.

Career criminal has a lengthy rap sheet with arrests in Charlotte, South Carolina, and California.

At the time of the murder Smith was free on a $1,000 bond in Los Angeles for an unknown misdemeanor.

He also appears to have been on a $50,000 bond in Charleston, South Carolina on a shooting charge.

Police on Tuesday released chilling images of man thought to be Smith buying a vape pen after the slay.

Brianna, 24, was working alone in the luxury furniture store Croft House in LA when she was killed last week.

LAPD said on Tuesday that she texted a friend to say someone in the store was ‘giving her a bad vibe’

Suspected killer was spotted about 30 minutes later at a convenience store in the area.

He was seen calmly purchasing a vape pen while dressed in all black and wearing a distinctive backpack.

Brianna’s father slammed politicians for exposing communities to ‘people that are falling out the bottom’

Todd Kupfer said leaders in Los Angeles having been championing people ‘that rob others of their rights’

LA District Attorney George Gascon is under fire for failing to crack down on violence amid crime surge.

Homicides in Los Angeles rose 52% last year from 2019, and shooting incidents were up 59%,‘according to The Daily Mail.

