Longtime LA prosecutor blasts woke DA George Gascon for enabling bailed criminals to ‘prey on innocent individuals’ after murders of Brianna Kupfer, 24, and 70-year-old nurse

A longtime Los Angeles prosecutor has slammed the county’s liberal politicians and district attorney for the rising homicide rates in LA following the murders of a 24-year-old woman and a 70-year-old nurse this week, Your Content has learned.

Jon Hatami, a longtime child abuse prosecutor in LA, blamed DA George Gascon for the county’s nearly 40 per cent rise in homicides since 2019.

Hatami said Gascon’s liberal policies, like imposing $0 bail for misdemeanors and low-level felonies allow career criminals to be out and about in LA.

It comes after LA saw two murders last Thursday at the hands of men with previous records, one of whom was out on $1,000 bail.

Hatami urged LA residents to kick Gascon out of office, and for cities across America to reject liberal district attorneys,‘according to The Daily Advent.

