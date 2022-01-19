Now brace for $4 gas: Spring travel, annual refinery maintenance and Bidenflation could make drivers feel ‘real pain’ at the pumps this year

Drivers in the United States have been warned to expect ‘real pain’ at the pump as a surge in spring travel combines with rising inflation to push gas prices for regular unleaded to above $4 a gallon, Your Content has learned.

A fuel price expert has warned that inflation, spring travel and routine annual maintenance could push prices above $4 a gallon from March.

- Advertisement -

At present the nationwide average is $3.314 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association.

California currently has the highest-priced gas at $4.650, while Texas has the lowest at $2.942.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum at GasBuddy, said that prices were expected to rise and in Californian cities could be above $5 a gallon.

Inflation is currently at levels not seen since the summer of 1982, at 7 percent – causing a headache for Joe Biden on the anniversary of his presidency.

- Advertisement -

He said the prices will likely drop after the summer and fall below $3 a gallon by the 2022 holiday season,‘according to Miami Standard.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]