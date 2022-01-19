NYC Mayor Eric Adams joins hundreds in Times Square for subway shove victim’s vigil after admitting he IS scared of riding the trains despite previously claiming they were safe but public had ‘perception’ of fear

The mayor of New York on Tuesday evening joined hundreds of people for a vigil to remember a Deloitte executive pushed under a subway train on Saturday hours after admitting that he himself is concerned for his safety on the trains, Your Content has learned.

A vigil was held on Tuesday night for Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old Deloitte executive who was pushed under a subway train on Saturday in Times Square.

The vigil, held in Times Square, drew several hundred people in memory of Go and calling for more to be done to make mass transit safe.

Go was killed by a mentally ill homeless man, Simon Martial, 61, who admitted her murder and said he was God when he decided to push her at 9:30am.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, told the crowd that he had been a transit cop as a member of the NYPD in the 1980s, and vowed never to go back to those times.

Crime in New York has significantly decreased since then, but in the first two weeks of Adams’ tenure it has risen.

Adams on Saturday said that the subway was safe and it was the ‘perception of fear’ that was the problem but on Tuesday he admitted he was afraid too,‘according to Texas News Today.

