Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Philadelphia homeowner with license to carry a gun shoots and kills car thief after stumbling upon robbery crew: City plagued by nearly 100 carjackings since start of the year
    By Your Content Staff
    A Philadelphia man with a license to carry a weapon shot and killed a man allegedly attempting to steal his car Tuesday morning in the crime-plagued city, Your Content has learned.

    A Philadelphia man, who is licensed to carry a firearm, shot and killed a man he believed was attempting to steal his car.

    Three men allegedly tried to attach yellow cables to the man’s black Acura sedan outside his home Tuesday morning when the car owner came outside.

    The car owner fired his gun and hit the driver of the silver Honda which appeared to be attempting to tow the Acura.

    The driver, identified by relatives as Satario Natividad, was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

    The two other men fled the scene on foot after their vehicle crashed into the side of a Radnor School District school bus.

    Philadelphia has recorded nearly 100 carjackings in the first few weeks of 2022,‘according to The Daily Advent.

