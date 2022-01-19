Pornhub CEO claims arson attack that destroyed his unfinished $16 million mega-mansion on Montreal’s ‘Mafia Row’ was incited by ‘extreme religious groups’ after XXX-site was hit with claims it profited off child sexual assaults

The boss of Pornhub has spoken out for the first time since his unfinished $16million Montreal mansion was burned to rubble last year, Your Content has learned.

Pornhub boss Feras Antoon, 46, has finally spoken out about the devastating fire that destroyed his mansion.

- Advertisement -

His $15.9million-valued Montreal manor burned down in April 2021 in what was a suspected arson attack.

And now, Antoon claims that ‘extreme religious groups’ could have incited the attack against his property.

Pornhub has previously faced allegations that some of its content includes videos of underage girls,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]