Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    Six Russian landing ships sail past Britain sparking speculation they are bound for impending ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine as Kiev warns Putin has ‘nearly completed’ troop build-up
    Six Russian landing ships have sailed past Britain sparking speculation they are bound for an impending ‘full-scale invasion’ of Ukraine as Kiev warns President Putin has ‘nearly completed’ the build-up of troops along the border, Your Content has learned.

    Six Russian naval landing ships have sailed south past Britain from the Baltic Sea, possibly bound for Ukraine.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has amassed over 100,000 troops, military hardware along Ukraine’s border.

    Ukraine intelligence assessment said Moscow had ‘nearly completed’ its build-up ahead of a possible invasion.

    Britain’s Ministry of Defence fears large-scale warfare engulfing cities and causing high civilian death tolls.

    It comes after the White House warned on Tuesday that the situation in the region was ‘extremely dangerous,‘according to Texas News Today.

