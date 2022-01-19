Three Pennsylvania cops are charged with manslaughter after killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility while firing at a car outside high school football game

Three police officers from a Philadelphia suburb have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game and killing eight-year-old Fanta Bility, Your Content has learned.

Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Cops are accused of firing shots into car that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside high school football game on August 27.

Officers were not charged with murder because there was no evidence of malice in the case.

Smith, Doland and Devaney were returning fire after two teens exchanged shots.

Angelo ‘AJ’ Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 19, were originally charged with murder in Bility’s death, but on Tuesday murder charges were dropped.

Strand pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm; he faces 32 to 64 months in prison,‘according to CBS58.

