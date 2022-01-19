Wednesday, January 19, 2022
    University of Michigan reaches $490million settlement with 1,050 sexual assault victims of dead sports doctor Robert Anderson abused hundreds of athletes mostly men between 1966 and 2003
    By Your Content Staff
    The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school during his nearly four decade career, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    The University of Michigan agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor.

    Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. The university had been in mediation with victims.

    Dr. Robert Anderson sexually abused hundreds of students many male athletes during medical examinations over his four-decade career. He died in 2008.

    Anderson worked at the school from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of its Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams.

    A report by a firm hired by the school determined that staff missed many opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career.

    The issue has rocked the campus, where many feel late former football coach Bo Schembechler could have stopped Anderson decades ago,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

