The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school during his nearly four decade career, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The University of Michigan agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor.

Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. The university had been in mediation with victims.

Dr. Robert Anderson sexually abused hundreds of students many male athletes during medical examinations over his four-decade career. He died in 2008.

Anderson worked at the school from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of its Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams.

A report by a firm hired by the school determined that staff missed many opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career.

The issue has rocked the campus, where many feel late former football coach Bo Schembechler could have stopped Anderson decades ago,‘according to The New York Post.

