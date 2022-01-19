Valerie Bertinelli, 61, opens up about tumultuous relationship with late ‘soulmate’ Eddie Van Halen, admitting they ‘went through a lot of hell’ during 26-year marriage but were in ‘a beautiful place’ before rocker’s death

Valerie Bertinelli has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her ‘soulmate’ Eddie Van Halen, saying she and her ex-husband had reached ‘a beautiful place’ before he died, Your Content has learned.

Bertinelli reflected on her 26-year marriage to Van Halen during an interview on the Today show Tuesday, saying they ‘went through a lot of hell’

The Food Network host was 21 when she wed the legendary guitarist in 1981, and they stayed close after their 2007 divorce.

She explained that they ‘weren’t really good to each other’ at times in their relationship because they ‘met so young and were very immature’

Bertinelli and their son, Wolfgang, 30, were both by his side when he died at age 65 from cancer in October 2020.

The actress noted that she and Van Halen, who both married other people after their divorce, ‘were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life’

She wrote about their final moments in her book ‘Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,’ revealing his last words were ‘I love you,‘according to Today News.

