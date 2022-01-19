Vogue boss Anna Wintour admits she had ‘complicated moments’ with ‘magnificent, mercurial friend’ André Leon Talley as he dies from heart attack aged 73: Editor-at-Large claimed she ‘froze him out for being fat and old’

Anna Wintour has acknowledged her ‘complicated relationship’ with Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley after his death age 73 yesterday, in a tribute paying tribute to her ‘magnificent’ friend, Your Content has learned.

Fashion icon and former Vogue creative director André Leon Talley passed away at a hospital in White Plains, New York on Tuesday at age 73.

GQ – a Conde Nast publication – reported his cause of death as a heart attack but a longtime friend said he passed away of COVID complications and had underlying health issues related to his weight.

Talley’s death comes just three years after his decades-long friendship with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour ended when she froze him out for being ‘too old, too overweight, too uncool’

Despite being left with ‘huge emotional and psychological scars’, he credits Wintour, along with Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol, with shaping his career.

Wintour expressed her grief in an obituary posted to Vogue Wednesday morning after many took to social media to condemn her for her treatment of Talley,‘according to The Daily Mail.

