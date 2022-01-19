Yvette Mimieux dead at 80: Blonde beauty who was a pinup in the 1960s with the films Time Machine, Where The Boys Are and Light In The Piazza passes away in her sleep of natural causes

Blonde Hollywood beauty Yvette Mimieux who was a movie staple in the 1960s and 1970s for playing the wide eyed ingénue has died at the age of 80, Your Content has learned.

The Los Angeles native passed away ‘peacefully’ in her sleep of natural causes, her rep shared.

The versatile actress had the title role in a number of hit films in Hollywood over three decades.

Those hit films included The Time Machine, The Black Hole and The Light In The Piazza.

The actress was wed to a Hollywood director Stanley Donen of Charade and Singin’ In The Rain.

Her first hit part was as Weena in the 1960 movie The Time Machine, a scifi extravaganza.

That same year she lit up the romance film Where The Boys Are about college students on spring break.

Next came Light In The Piazza in 1962 which took a more serious tone as she played a mentally disabled girl,‘according to The JJ Report.

