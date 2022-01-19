Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
More

    Yvette Mimieux dead at 80: Blonde beauty who was a pinup in the 1960s with the films Time Machine, Where The Boys Are and Light In The Piazza passes away in her sleep of natural causes
    Y

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Blonde Hollywood beauty Yvette Mimieux who was a movie staple in the 1960s and 1970s for playing the wide eyed ingénue has died at the age of 80, Your Content has learned.

    Mimieux, who was a movie staple in the 1960s and 1970s, has died at the age of 80.

    - Advertisement -

    The Los Angeles native passed away ‘peacefully’ in her sleep of natural causes, her rep shared.

    The versatile actress had the title role in a number of hit films in Hollywood over three decades.

    Those hit films included The Time Machine, The Black Hole and The Light In The Piazza.

    The actress was wed to a Hollywood director Stanley Donen of Charade and Singin’ In The Rain.

    - Advertisement -

    Her first hit part was as Weena in the 1960 movie The Time Machine, a scifi extravaganza.

    That same year she lit up the romance film Where The Boys Are about college students on spring break.

    Next came Light In The Piazza in 1962 which took a more serious tone as she played a mentally disabled girl,‘according to The JJ Report.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.