Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, star of Bleu de Chanel commercials, Hannibal Rising and new Marvel series Moon Knight dies in Alps ski accident while not wearing helmet
    By Your Content Staff
    French actor Gaspard Ulliel who stars in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight has died aged 37 in a skiing accident, Your Content has learned.

    The French actor was not wearing a helmet when he crashed in Savoie yesterday.

    He collided with another skier on the intersection between two blue runs.

    The model father-of-one had starred in Hannibal Rising and Saint Laurent.

    A witness to the crash said that conditions at the time were good on the slopes.

    Albertville prosecutor Anne Gaches confirmed the crash and the actor’s death,‘according to The SUN.

    according to The SUN.

