Thursday, January 20, 2022
    ‘Any incursion into Ukraine is an invasion’: Blundering Biden is sent out with a SCRIPT to read as White House scrambles to clear up mess caused by his press conference gaffe that was taken as a ‘green-light’ for Russian attack
    President Joe Biden today used a script to offer his fulsome backing to Ukraine after he yesterday inflamed the invasion crisis by suggesting a ‘minor incursion’ by Russia would go unpunished, Your Content has learned.

    Biden joined the concerted White House cleanup effort Thursday morning.

    He said if ‘any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion’

    He also warned there would be a response to cyber attacks or ‘Little Green Men’ Russian forces disguised as militia.

    His comments came after furious pushback from Ukraine.

    ‘We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,’ wrote Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    Ukraine’s foreign minister said Biden’s comments could invite a Russian attack.

    VP Kamala Harris snapped at NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie when she told the vice president that the White House’s messaging was unclear.

    She reiterated that any invasion of Ukraine’s borders by Russia would be come at a ‘severe cost,‘according to The Daily Mail.

