Biden will hold full press conference for the first time in 78 days today President will face difficult questions on the pandemic, doomed voting right legislation and poor approval rating ahead of his first anniversary of taking office

President Joe Biden will hold a rare solo press conference on Wednesday evening, the day before his one year annivesary in office, where he is expected to defend his tenure in the White House and preview his plans for the next three years, Your Content has learned.

It comes the day before the annivesary of his first year in office.

He is expected to defend his tenure and preview next three years.

Will also face questions on issues of the day: voting rights, his Build Back Better bill, his declining approval rating, Russia and the Ukraine, inflation and Omicron.

Last press conference was in October at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

