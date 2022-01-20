Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
More

    Biden will hold full press conference for the first time in 78 days today President will face difficult questions on the pandemic, doomed voting right legislation and poor approval rating ahead of his first anniversary of taking office
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden will hold a rare solo press conference on Wednesday evening, the day before his one year annivesary in office, where he is expected to defend his tenure in the White House and preview his plans for the next three years, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden will hold a rare solo press conference on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    It comes the day before the annivesary of his first year in office.

    He is expected to defend his tenure and preview next three years.

    Will also face questions on issues of the day: voting rights, his Build Back Better bill, his declining approval rating, Russia and the Ukraine, inflation and Omicron.

    Last press conference was in October at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.