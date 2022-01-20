Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
More

    Billionaire financier and Epstein pal Leon Black, 70, claims his Apollo co-founder ‘bankrolled Russian model who accused him of rape in failed coup to take over the investment firm’
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Billionaire financier Leon Black has accused his Apollo co-founder Joshua Harris of forging a ‘malicious smear campaign’ by financing a Russian model’s rape lawsuit against him, and for planting negative stories in the press, Your Content has learned.

    Leon Black has claimed his former Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris forged a ‘malicious campaign’ to smear him.

    - Advertisement -

    He made the accusations in a motion filed in New York state court as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit against model Guzel Ganieva, 38.

    Ganieva last year accused the financier of rape and Black now says that Harris bankrolled her.

    The filing claims that Harris worked with public relations specialist Steven Rubenstein to plant negative stories in the press about Black.

    Black’s attorneys are now attempting to subpoena phone records for Rubenstein and Ganieva as they could ‘show communication between the two’

    - Advertisement -

    Black, a close friend of the notorious financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was first publicly accused of rape and sexual abuse in March by Ganieva.

    Ganieva alleged Black is a ‘violent, sadistic’ sexual predator who raped and harassed her then coerced her into signing a non-disclosure-agreement.

    Ganieva also alleges that Black tried to arrange a sexual encounter between her and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

    Black has denied the accusations and said he and Ganieva had engaged in a consensual affair starting in 2008 until 2015 when he claims she extorted him.

    In his defamation suit, Black accused Ganieva and Wigdor LLP of employing an unnamed financing source and PR reps to extort him and destroy his reputation,‘according to Bloomberg Wealth.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.