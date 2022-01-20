Billionaire financier and Epstein pal Leon Black, 70, claims his Apollo co-founder ‘bankrolled Russian model who accused him of rape in failed coup to take over the investment firm’

Billionaire financier Leon Black has accused his Apollo co-founder Joshua Harris of forging a ‘malicious smear campaign’ by financing a Russian model’s rape lawsuit against him, and for planting negative stories in the press, Your Content has learned.

Leon Black has claimed his former Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris forged a ‘malicious campaign’ to smear him.

- Advertisement -

He made the accusations in a motion filed in New York state court as part of an ongoing defamation lawsuit against model Guzel Ganieva, 38.

Ganieva last year accused the financier of rape and Black now says that Harris bankrolled her.

The filing claims that Harris worked with public relations specialist Steven Rubenstein to plant negative stories in the press about Black.

Black’s attorneys are now attempting to subpoena phone records for Rubenstein and Ganieva as they could ‘show communication between the two’

- Advertisement -

Black, a close friend of the notorious financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was first publicly accused of rape and sexual abuse in March by Ganieva.

Ganieva alleged Black is a ‘violent, sadistic’ sexual predator who raped and harassed her then coerced her into signing a non-disclosure-agreement.

Ganieva also alleges that Black tried to arrange a sexual encounter between her and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

Black has denied the accusations and said he and Ganieva had engaged in a consensual affair starting in 2008 until 2015 when he claims she extorted him.

In his defamation suit, Black accused Ganieva and Wigdor LLP of employing an unnamed financing source and PR reps to extort him and destroy his reputation,‘according to Bloomberg Wealth.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]