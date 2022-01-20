Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo, 42, says he had no health problems and his recent bout of COVID wasn’t ‘anything serious’ as she sobs through first TV interviews since his death and calls him the ‘best man she’s ever known’
    By Your Content Staff
    Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo said he had no health concerns and was feeling ‘great’ when he died suddenly on January 9, Your Content has learned.

    Kelly Rizzo was overcome by emotion while speaking about her late husband.

    She went on GMA and on Today to talk about his death and the support she has received since.

    The 42-year-old journalist described Saget as ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    ‘He was there to just enjoy life, he wanted to make people feel good,’ she said.

    Saget’s cause of death remains unknown – he was found dead in his hotel room.

    He recently had COVID but it was ‘nothing serious’, she said.

    Saget, 65, was found dead in the bed of his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on January 9,‘according to CNN.

