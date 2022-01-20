Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Body of California woman Missy Hernandez, 30, who vanished last month is FOUND dumped in an aqueduct: Boyfriend, 41, is charged with her murder
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The body of a California woman was found at the bottom of an aqueduct, five days after her boyfriend was charged with her murder, Your Content has learned.

    Missy Hernandez, 30, went missing on December 7, in Huron, California.

    Her body was found under the water of the aqueduct near Huron on Tuesday.

    Her friends became worried after the ‘sociable’ mother ignored calls and texts.

    Police visit to her home found DNA suggesting ‘violent act’ had been committed.

    Officers encountered her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez, 41, and arrested him.

    Jimenez has been charged with her murder and domestic violence.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for Hernandez funeral and to help look after her 11-year-old daughter,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

