Browns’ Malik McDowell ‘doesn’t remember ANYTHING’ from his arrest for attacking a cop and wandering outside a preschool naked: ‘I’m hoping they figure out he had been drugged’, says his high school coach

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell says he has no memory of his bizarre, naked arrest where he charged at a cop and was tasered in Florida on Monday, according to his mentor and former high school football coach, Your Content has learned.

Browns defensive tackle Malik McDowell has no memory of his bizarre, naked arrest in Florida, according to his mentor and former high school football coach.

- Advertisement -

A completely nude McDowell led police on foot chase before attacking an officer and ultimately getting tasered and arrested outside a Deerfield Beach preschool.

McDowell has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and exposing his genitals in public.

Former Southfield High School (Michigan) coach Reggie Wynns said McDowell told him that he doesn’t remember anything from Monday’s arrest in Florida.

Wynns: ‘He doesn’t remember anything. He was so emotional. It had me in tears’

- Advertisement -

Wynns echoed McDowell’s attorney, suggesting that he may have been drugged.

Footage from an hour before his arrest shows McDowell acting normally at a gym.

Wynns isn’t sure if McDowell is still battling head trauma from a 2017 ATV crash.

Wynns has been arrested for DUI and assaulting police since the 2017 ATV crash,‘according to NBC Sports.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]