An American fraudster who faked his own death, then fled to Scotland to escape sex charges only to be arrested after almost dying of COVID was briefly declared a fugitive Thursday after he failed to show up to an extradition hearing, Your Content has learned.

Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, was nabbed by police in Scotland on Thursday after skipping an extradition hearing, prompting officials to issue an arrest warrant.

The arrest came as a Rhode Island, newspaper uncovered disturbing details of allegations made against Alahverdian by four women between 2010 and 2011.

The convicted sex offender fled the US in 2018 after a fraud charge and DNA linked him to a sex attack.

A fake obituary issued in 2020 claimed he died of cancer and was buried at sea.

He was discovered last December at a Glasgow hospital, on a ventilator with Covid, and arrested on an Interpol notice December 13.

Although he was under the watch of armed guards while hospitalized, he was freed on bail after following a December 23 court hearing.

It is not clear what the conditions of his release were, nor is it known whether he was under police watch after being discharged from hospital.

Scottish officials confirmed Thursday that he failed to appear for a scheduled extradition hearing and found him at a house hours after issuing a warrant,‘according to The Daily Mail.

