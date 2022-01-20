CIA now says mysterious condition dubbed ‘Havana Syndrome’ is NOT global campaign by hostile power against American citizens – but admits two dozen cases in Cuba remain unexplained

The CIA has said the strange and mysterious ailment known as Havana Syndrome is not the product of a sustained global campaign by a hostile power aimed at hundreds of U.S. diplomats and spies, but can’t explain where it has come from, Your Content has learned.

There have been 1,000 reported cases of the unexplained illness, colloquially named for its first reported case in 2016 at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

- Advertisement -

Symptoms include bizarre sounds and sensations, unexplained illnesses, hearing and vision loss, memory and balance problems, headaches and nausea.

U.S. intelligence officials once pointed the blame at Russia in what they believed to have been deliberate attacks on diplomats and CIA officers working abroad.

The CIA has not found enough evidence that would pinpoint the cause or culprits behind the incidents.

U.S. officials have long said they cannot say for sure that they were intentional attacks or even that they were the result of human activity.

- Advertisement -

However, in two dozen cases the CIA is unable to rule out foreign involvement.

There are likely to be more reports on Havana syndrome in the coming months.

The White House National Security Council has put together a task force that is examining Havana Syndrome and it it is expected to report shortly.

Defense Department, FBI and the State Department are also working on their own investigations as to the origins of the syndrome,‘according to CNBC.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]