Colorado cops are sued for tasering and hurling disabled man, 79, to ground because he sat in a section of a Walmart McDonald’s that was closed off because of COVID while waiting for partner to finish shopping and couldn’t hear what staff were telling him

Two Colorado cops are being sued by a 79-year-old disabled man who says they tasered him twice and threw him to the ground after he sat in a section of a McDonald’s that was closed off due to COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

Clayton Shriver, 79, was waiting for his partner to finish shopping at the store.

He sat in a closed-off section and couldn’t hear directions because of his various impairments, including hearing loss and brain injuries, according to his lawsuit.

Staff complained to officers in the store, who allegedly tasered him twice.

Video from the incident shows Shriver being tackled to the ground by officers.

Shriver is suing for excessive force and asking for unspecified damages.

Westminster, Colorado police say the two officers involved have since resigned,‘according to The Daily Mail.

