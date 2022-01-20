Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
More

    Colorado cops are sued for tasering and hurling disabled man, 79, to ground because he sat in a section of a Walmart McDonald’s that was closed off because of COVID while waiting for partner to finish shopping and couldn’t hear what staff were telling him
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two Colorado cops are being sued by a 79-year-old disabled man who says they tasered him twice and threw him to the ground after he sat in a section of a McDonald’s that was closed off due to COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

    Clayton Shriver, 79, was waiting for his partner to finish shopping at the store.

    - Advertisement -

    He sat in a closed-off section and couldn’t hear directions because of his various impairments, including hearing loss and brain injuries, according to his lawsuit.

    Staff complained to officers in the store, who allegedly tasered him twice.

    Video from the incident shows Shriver being tackled to the ground by officers.

    Shriver is suing for excessive force and asking for unspecified damages.

    - Advertisement -

    Westminster, Colorado police say the two officers involved have since resigned,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.