‘Did you tell your father to stop the riot?’ Jan. 6 riot committee calls Ivanka Trump to TESTIFY days after NY AG claimed to have found ‘significant evidence’ of tax fraud case against family

The chair of the House committee investigating January 6th said they will invite Ivanka Trump to come and speak with them.

You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us,’ Rep. Bennie Thompson said, adding, ‘not lawmakers right now Ivanka Trump’

Ivanka was in the White House on day of riot.

The panel asked her to appear in early February.

Ivanka did not rule out appearing.

‘Ivanka Trump just learned that the January 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear,‘according to The New York Times.

