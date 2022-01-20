Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
More

    ‘Did you tell your father to stop the riot?’ Jan. 6 riot committee calls Ivanka Trump to TESTIFY days after NY AG claimed to have found ‘significant evidence’ of tax fraud case against family
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The House committee investigating the January 6th insurrection in the Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to voluntarily come and speak with them about what she saw that day, Your Content has learned.

    The chair of the House committee investigating January 6th said they will invite Ivanka Trump to come and speak with them.

    - Advertisement -

    You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us,’ Rep. Bennie Thompson said, adding, ‘not lawmakers right now Ivanka Trump’

    Ivanka was in the White House on day of riot.

    The panel asked her to appear in early February.

    Ivanka did not rule out appearing.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘Ivanka Trump just learned that the January 6 Committee issued a public letter asking her to appear,‘according to The New York Times.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.