The president of Emirates has slammed the 5G fiasco as the ‘most delinquent, irresponsible’ mess he has seen in his 50-year aviation career and blamed it on Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who he says knew about the impending chaos but failed to warn anyone in time to stop it, Your Content has learned.

AT&T and Verizon launched their 5G network across America, turning on 4,500 new towers.

The network has not yet launched near some US airports due to concerns over safety.

The telecoms giants agreed at the last minute on Tuesday to halt the rollout near those airports.

By the time they did, international airlines had already canceled dozens of flights that were scheduled.

Many of the airports have buffers to protect against the frequencies but Boston, Newark, Memphis, Atlanta are among major airports that are not on the list of those with buffers.

Now, they are rushing to bring those flights back onto schedules and find the staff necessary.

Emirates President Tim Clark says he only learned of the 5G risks on Monday.

He blames the FAA and the Biden administration for not doing more to stop the chaos.

Delta says some flights will be canceled and BAs says some airports still aren’t safe but won’t say which.

Air India, Emirates, Japan Airlines and All Nippon all canceled flights scheduled for Wednesday,‘according to The Daily Advent.

