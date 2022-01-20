Thursday, January 20, 2022
    FBI agents descend on Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Texas mansion and campaign headquarters as part of ‘ongoing investigation’: Democrat who slammed Biden’s border chaos says he will ‘fully cooperate’
    F

    FBI agents searched the Texas home and campaign headquarters of United States Representative Henry Cuellar as part of a ‘court-authorized’ investigation, Your Content has learned.

    FBI agents were seen photographing vehicles at Cuellar’s home in Laredo.

    They also executed a separate search at office where Cueller’s campaign is headquartered.

    Bureau would only confirm it is conducting an ‘ongoing investigation’

    Cuellar said in a statement that he will ‘fully cooperate in any investigation’

    The nature of the investigation remains a mystery closely guarded by the FBI.

    Cuellar is a Democrat who has harshly criticized Biden’s border policies.

    He has also called VP Kamala Harris ineffective in her role as ‘border czar,‘according to The Daily Advent.

