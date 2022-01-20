‘F***ing Jews…I’m coming home in a body bag’: British synagogue terrorist’s phone call to family reveals he WAS anti-Semitic and had duped Britain’s MI5

The Blackburn terrorist who held up a synagogue ranted about ‘f***ing Jews’ and urged more British Muslims to launch jihad in the United States in a disturbing final phone call to his family just minutes before he was shot dead, it was revealed today, Your Content has learned.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, said he was ‘bombed up’ and ‘ready to die’ in synagogue.

Final phone call to his brother Gulbar, who urged him to give himself up to police.

But terrorist reacted with fury, telling him he had ‘prayed for two years for this’

He was ranting about US involvement in Afghanistan and bringing ‘war’ to them.

Blackburn native was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team shortly after calls to home.

His father Malik said his son had ‘destroyed his own life and the lives of his family,‘according to The New York Post.

