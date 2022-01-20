Thursday, January 20, 2022
    Florida woman, 68, sues Southwest Airlines for $10 million after ‘hostile flight attendant’ removed her from the plane before takeoff because she removed her mask to drink water
    A Florida woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10 million after she claimed that a flight attendant removed her from the plane before takeoff for regularly pulling her mask down to drink water, Your Content has learned.

    Florida woman Medora Clai Reading, 68, is suing Southwest Airlines for $68 million after she claimed she was removed for taking off her mask to drink water.

    Reading was on a January 7 flight from Washington DC to Palm Beach, Florida when a ‘hostile’ flight attendant demanded she put her mask on.

    She claimed that she had to regularly remove her mask to drink water as she had medical issues such as a heart condition and low blood sugar.

    Despite showing a medical exemption card, she tearfully exited the aircraft after she was booted off by a gate attendant.

    Reading filed the lawsuit on Tuesday as she claims the airline’s actions violate the federal Air Carrier Access Act and various civil rights laws,‘according to The Daily Mail.

