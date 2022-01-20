‘Gavin should be ashamed’: DA brands woke California Governor Newsom ‘either ignorant or a liar’ after he supported laws that downgrade felonies but now blames police and prosecutors for rise in crime

The Fresno County District Attorney has criticized the Governor of California as ‘either ignorant… or a liar’ over comments he made praising the work state laws have done to reduce crime, despite an uptick in crime rates, Your Content has learned.

Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp has hit out at Governor Gavin Newsom.

She said he should be ashamed of comments he made in support of state laws such as Proposal 47.

She also rejected his claims that state law enforcement could be doing more.

She also rejected his claims that state law enforcement could be doing more.

War of words follows a number of high profile murders and spree of smash and grab raids.

