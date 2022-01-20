Thursday, January 20, 2022
Thursday, January 20, 2022
More

    ‘Gavin should be ashamed’: DA brands woke California Governor Newsom ‘either ignorant or a liar’ after he supported laws that downgrade felonies but now blames police and prosecutors for rise in crime
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Fresno County District Attorney has criticized the Governor of California as ‘either ignorant… or a liar’ over comments he made praising the work state laws have done to reduce crime, despite an uptick in crime rates, Your Content has learned.

    Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp has hit out at Governor Gavin Newsom.

    - Advertisement -

    She said he should be ashamed of comments he made in support of state laws such as Proposal 47.

    She also rejected his claims that state law enforcement could be doing more.

    War of words follows a number of high profile murders and spree of smash and grab raids,‘according to California News Times.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.