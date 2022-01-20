Ghislaine Maxwell’s estranged husband Scott Borgerson is seen embracing and kissing his new girlfriend on romantic walks after telling sex trafficker wife it was over in prison phone call

Locked in an intense embrace or sharing a tender kiss, these are the pictures that prove that while Ghislaine Maxwell languishes in a prison cell, her much younger husband has moved on, Your Content has learned.

images show Scott Borgerson, 46, kissing and hugging his new girlfriend, Kris McGinn, 49, in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.

Borgerson enjoyed alone time with McGinn last week before whisking her away for a weekend of skiing, all while Maxwell, 60, sits in a New York City prison and faces up to 65 years.

McGinn is a yoga enthusiast and local journalist covering food and cultural trends for the elite east coast enclave’s 133-year-old newspaper The Manchester Cricket.

She split from her husband Wesley Straub in 2020 and only recently reverted to her maiden name.

The couple met at a secluded forested enclave near the $2.4million home that he once shared with Maxwell.

The loved-up couple then headed into the woods, walking their dogs together, before returning to their cars for a lingering farewell,‘according to The Daily Mail.

